Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik Gets Honest About Offensive Struggles
Cade Klubnik and the Clemson Tigers were hoping to turn some heads with a strong Week 1 performance against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Unfortunately, what ended up happening was about as far from that goal as could be imagined.
When everything was said and done, Clemson lost by a final score of 34-3.
For Klubnik, it was yet another clear sign of coming up short. He did nothing to instill confidence in the fans about his ability to lead the Tigers to contention.
He ended up completing 18 of his 29 pass attempts for 142 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. Clearly, those numbers aren't going to get the job done for Clemson this year.
Following the brutal season opener, Klubnik took some time to speak out honestly about the team's offensive struggles.
“I like the way the game was called. You can’t blame [Garrett] Riley when most of it is self-inflicted."
At the very least, Klubnik took responsibility for the offensive failure. There was no one to blame but the players in the Week 1 loss.
Despite coming out flat to begin the year, Klubnik does feel that he has grown as a player from last year to this season.
“Overall, I feel like I made a big jump from last year. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how good I do, or any individual does, if we don’t come out with the win.”
Clemson will have another chance to prove that they can play much better than they did in 2023 this weekend. In game two of the season, they will take on Appalachian State.
Dabo Swinney and the rest of the Tigers have to come out and dominate that game. Anything less would cause even more panic than they already have.
If the Tigers want to have any chance of rebounding and going on a run to the College Football Playoff, they have to play a nearly perfect game.
Any kind of struggles against a much lower opponent would be a very bad look on their resume.
Their hopes of a huge bounce-back win will rely heavily on Klubnik's shoulders. Clemson needs a big game from its starting quarterback.
It will be interesting to see if he's ready to rise to the occasion and show why the coaching staff and his teammates have been raving about him throughout the offseason.