Cade Klubnik is a 'Baller'

CLEMSON—True freshman Cade Klubnik showed the world what they had been waiting to see Monday night.

In the final drive of the game for the Clemson Tigers, Klubnik led the Tigers on a 10-play, 66-yard touchdown drive that saw him complete 4-of-6 passes for 49 and culminated in him finding Will Taylor for the first touchdown pass of his young career.

'I thought it was a great drive, man. He did exactly what he does in practice," starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei said. "I think it says he went, I don't know -- I think he had 49 yards passing, a touchdown. The one play that was really good to see was on the roll-out where I think they went Cloud Strong and hit the hole shot on the switch vert and did a good job of that."

The biggest praise from the veteran to the freshman came with the fact that he did exactly what he expected to do--and nothing less.

"He is just poised out there, man. You can tell he is out there confident, playing with a lot of confidence," Uiagalelei said. "He looked great. I didn't expect nothing less from him. Had a great drive. And excited to see. He is going to be a baller. He is a good player."

