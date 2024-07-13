Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik Named to Interesting List
The Clemson Tigers are looking to get their program back on track during the upcoming 2024 college football season.
After three years of coming up short of the high expectations, Dabo Swinney and company need to bounce back. They need to show fans that they are still a National Championship contending team.
While they have a very talented all-around roster, a lot of their hope for 2024 rests on the arm of quarterback Cade Klubnik.
Klubnik was expected to develop into a star for Clemson. That has not happened throughout his first two years with the Tigers.
During the 2023 season with Clemson, Klubnik ended up completing 63.9 percent of his pass attempts for 2,844 yards, 19 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also picked up 182 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Bleacher Report recently included Klubnik in their rankings of quarterbacks with the most to prove in 2024. They could not be more right about that.
"Clemson has stood as an ACC power for a decade, but an ugly start to the campaign quickly ruined its hopes in 2023. Part of that can be pinned on Cade Klubnik, who averaged just 6.3 yards per attempt in his first year as the starter. Klubnik is an immensely talented, mobile quarterback and looks fantastic in his best moments. Clemson needs them to happen more consistently, though."
There is no denying the arm talent that Klubnik possesses. At times, he has shown the ability to be a dynamic quarterback that could power an offense to success.
However, there are other times where he looks completely lost. He makes bad decisions and his throws look weak and inaccurate.
Swinney and the coaching staff has to figure out how to get the best out of Klubnik in 2024. If they want to make the College Football Playoff, they will need their quarterback firing on all cylinders.
Clemson has surrounded Klubnik with good talent. He has no excuses to not take a big step forward this season. But, he still has to figure out how to move past his struggles and help his team win.
It will be interesting to see what the third-year quarterback can do this season. Should he figure it all out, the Tigers are going to be a sleeper playoff contender to keep a close eye on.