Tigers 'Tired of Losing,' Ready for 'November to Remember'

DJ Uiagalelei is not a guy that is used to losing and it's something that he doesn't want to become accustomed to on a regular basis.

The Clemson offense has experienced some severe growing pains in Uiagalelei's first season as the full-time starter, with the Tigers (6-3, 5-2) having already lost more games this year than they had in the previous three seasons combined.

However, Uiagalelei is coming off his best performance of the season in Clemson's 30-24 win over Louisville, and he did it after injuring a knee in the second quarter that forced him to temporarily leave the game before returning with a knee brace.

Uiagalelei finished the night 18-30 for 220 yards, accounting for three touchdowns in the victory, and the sophomore quarterback appears to be growing more confident and more comfortable in his role with each passing week.

"I’m tired of losing, man, I don’t like losing,” Uiagalelei said. “I feel like that’s the main thing. I feel like we’re super close to being able to be the offense that we want to be. We took a great step in the right direction tonight, and I just wanted to be out there and just be the best for my teammates."

For the second consecutive game, the Tigers found themselves trailing late, needing a score to help secure a win. Each time Uiagalelei orchestrated touchdown drives, something that's had a tremendous effect on the growth of the Clemson offense.

"I think it just shows our growth, to be able to punch it in there,” the quarterback said. “We knew we needed to go down and get points and to get the game-winning touchdown. It’s big for our offense. It’s a big confidence booster. I am really excited about this offense. We are excited about this team."

The win over Louisville now has the Tigers bowl eligible, and while they do not control their own destiny, Clemson is still alive in its quest for a seventh consecutive ACC Championship. While it's a far cry from a seventh straight appearance in the College Football Playoff that many were expecting, Uiagalelei is hopeful that it's a step towards a strong finish to his first season as the starting quarterback.

“For a November to remember, this is the way to start it off," Uiagalelei said. "We are going to remember these moments for the rest of our lives. I know I will. We are going to keep building throughout the month. We are improving every week and we are almost there.”

