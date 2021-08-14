Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ForumFootballRecruitingBaseballSoftballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsSubscribeSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Uiagalelei: Shipley 'Definitely a Leader'

During his first fall camp media availability, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei talked about freshman running back Will Shipley and his leadership.
Author:

Freshman running back Will Shipley has emerged as a leader in the Clemson locker room on all accounts. 

Tigers' quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has taken notice.

"Will Shipley, he's one of those guys that, he's definitely a leader," Uiagalelei said. "He inserts himself in the locker room, the way he treats the classroom, the way he is on the field. He's a big-time leader, and I'm happy for him."

Uiagalelei also feels he's 'definitely' built chemistry with the young running back who has taken third and fourth rotation reps in limited media viewing throughout this fall and was a proven pass catcher coming out of Weddington High School.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_15677470

Clemson QB Uiagalelei: RB Shipley 'Definitely a Leader'

During his first fall camp media availability, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei talked about freshman running back Will Shipley and his leadership.

USATSI_16553351_168387971_lowres

Packers Throwing It All at Rookie Wideout Amari Rodgers

The Packers open their preseason on Saturday against the Houston Texans and the Green Bay coaching staff hasn't held anything back when it comes to having former Clemson Tiger Amari Rodgers prepared.

USATSI_16540522

Clemson 'Getting Best Version' of Xavier Thomas Now

According to more than one of his coaches, Clemson defensive lineman Xavier Thomas has leveled up his game this offseason.

"Love him," Uiagalelei said. "100 percent connection throwing, I mean we've done a really good job. He's really good."

Even as players and coaches say he's a leader early, Shipley will have to earn his snaps. 

Shipley has consistently been in punt/kick return team drills and could contribute there immediately with opportunity. While learning every day from first-year running backs coach C.J. Spiller, Shipley still has a well-documented talent to compete against.

"Competition, I mean, we have a lot of running backs man," Uiagalelei said. "It's real deep. A real deep backfield, it's going to be really exciting to have all those people this year. It's going to be really good."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Owen Watterson on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

More Clemson

USATSI_15677470
Football

Clemson QB Uiagalelei: RB Shipley 'Definitely a Leader'

USATSI_16553351_168387971_lowres
Football

Packers Throwing It All at Rookie Wideout Amari Rodgers

USATSI_16540522
Football

Clemson 'Getting Best Version' of Xavier Thomas Now

IMG_7823
Football

Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei 'Always Coming with the Heat' on Throws

USATSI_16534559_168387971_lowres
Football

Will Former Clemson Star Trevor Lawrence Start Jaguars' First Preseason Game?

USATSI_14109132_168387971_lowres
Football

After Missing 2020 Season, Tanner Muse Set to Make NFL Debut With Raiders

IMG_7824
Football

Uiagalelei Having Fun With NIL, Primarily Focused on Football

IMG_7840
Football

Freshman Two-Sport Star Will Taylor 'Special' Kind of Player