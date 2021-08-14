Clemson QB Uiagalelei: RB Shipley 'Definitely a Leader'

During his first fall camp media availability, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei talked about freshman running back Will Shipley and his leadership.

Freshman running back Will Shipley has emerged as a leader in the Clemson locker room on all accounts.

Tigers' quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has taken notice.

"Will Shipley, he's one of those guys that, he's definitely a leader," Uiagalelei said. "He inserts himself in the locker room, the way he treats the classroom, the way he is on the field. He's a big-time leader, and I'm happy for him."

Uiagalelei also feels he's 'definitely' built chemistry with the young running back who has taken third and fourth rotation reps in limited media viewing throughout this fall and was a proven pass catcher coming out of Weddington High School.

"Love him," Uiagalelei said. "100 percent connection throwing, I mean we've done a really good job. He's really good."

Even as players and coaches say he's a leader early, Shipley will have to earn his snaps.

Shipley has consistently been in punt/kick return team drills and could contribute there immediately with opportunity. While learning every day from first-year running backs coach C.J. Spiller, Shipley still has a well-documented talent to compete against.

"Competition, I mean, we have a lot of running backs man," Uiagalelei said. "It's real deep. A real deep backfield, it's going to be really exciting to have all those people this year. It's going to be really good."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Owen Watterson on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!