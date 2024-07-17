Clemson Tigers Reveal More Details About Quarterback Competition
The Clemson Tigers are entering the 2024 college football season with high expectations. After a few straight years of coming up short, Clemson is more motivated than ever to get back into the College Football Playoff.
Dabo Swinney has done a great job of continuing to add talent via recruiting. However, that talent has not been able to get the Tigers back to their level of dominance during the Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence eras.
Hopefully, that will begin changing this year.
A lot of Clemson's success, or lack thereof, will hinge on the performance of quarterback Cade Klubnik. The quarterback has not lived up to the hype that surrounded him when he committed to the Tigers.
With questions surrounding his ability, he could be on a short leash in 2024.
If Klubnik comes out struggling once again, Swinney may be forced to make a decision. Making a change at quarterback and starting the backup could be a legitimate option.
Who will that backup be?
Clemson has unveiled more details about how the backup quarterback situation is developing.
Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley spoke about his two main backup quarterbacks who are still very much in competition for the backup job.
Right now, both Trent Pearman and Christopher Vizzia are the main contenders.
"They are still going to have to battle here in fall camp. Those guys flashed in the spring. Trent had a few less practices due to a little injury there at the beginning of spring. Those guys are going to have to battle through it in fall camp, no question."
Obviously, the ideal situation would be that neither ends up seeing the field. Klubnik coming out and living up to his full potential would be the best potential outcome of the year.
He has always had the talent and potential of being an elite college football quarterback. Perhaps this is the season that he's able to put everything together and lead the Tigers back to championship contention.
Only time will tell what the 2024 season has in store under center.
Klubnik is undoubtedly the starter to begin the year, but the backup competition is a very important one to watch, as whoever wins might just end up seeing the field as a starter if things don't go according to plan.