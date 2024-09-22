Clemson Tigers Rise in Latest AP Poll After 59-35 Victory Over NC State
The Clemson Tigers find themselves one step closer to a College Football Playoff appearance, their first since 2020, after opening Athletic Coast Conference play with a 59-35 win over the NC State Wolfpack.
Now 2-1 on the season, the Tigers have played strong football through their first three games, outscoring their opponents 125-89.
Their most recent victory has seen their stock rise, with their ranking in the latest AP poll climbing from 21st to 17th.
The Tigers have been led by junior quarterback Cade Klubnik, who has completed 73.4 percent of his passes this season (58-79) for 729 yards and eight touchdowns while only throwing one interception.
The run game has also seen success early in the season, with senior running back Phil Mafah leading the charge with 284 yards on 33 carries with two touchdowns.
Clemson was the biggest mover up the polls this week, climbing four spots, while the next closest, the LSU Tigers, rose only two positions.
The biggest drop of the week belongs to the Kansas State Wildcats, who dropped 10 spots after being upset by the BYU Cougars.
The Tigers look to finish the month of September strong with a win over the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, September 28th, to move to 3-1 on the season and 2-0 in conference play with eight games left on the year.
Clemson has an ample amount of time left to climb higher in the rankings and fight their way into the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.