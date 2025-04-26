Clemson Tigers Safety Taken by Los Angeles Chargers in Sixth Round of NFL Draft
The Clemson Tigers saw their second player of the day get taken in the 2025 NFL draft with a safety being selected in the sixth round.
It was the Los Angeles Chargers that took R.J. Mickens with the No. 214 overall selection in the draft.
This could end up a great steal for the Chargers, as Mickens was the No. 108 overall player on the ESPN big board, making this a very solid value selection.
Mickens was a five-year safety for the Tigers after coming to the school as a four-star recruit in the 2020 class. It took him some time to really break out, but he had a fantastic final campaign.
The 23-year-old had 75 tackles, six for a loss, with two interceptions and seven passes broken up during his last year at Clemson alone.
He finished his career as an ultra productive safety with 196 tackles, seven interceptions and 12 passes broken up.
Mickens has a lot of experience and plays the game with a ton of knowledge. That could make up for the fact that he is expected to be a bit more athletically limited on the field.
He tested well at the combine with a 8.59 relative athletic score, but his explosiveness left a bit to be desired.
The Texas native will now go to Los Angeles where he has a chance to earn a spot in that safety room. At worst, he projects as a very solid special teams players from day one. That is a large goal for guys taken on Day 3.