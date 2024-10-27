Clemson Tigers Slide out of the Top 10 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll
The Clemson Tigers took the week off and the poll voters did not seem to like it.
Clemson has been a top 10 squad on the field this season and that was reflected in Dabo Swinney's team's ranking last week when the Tigers were the ninth team in the AP Top 25 Poll. On Sunday, the newest version of the poll ranked them at number 11.
Despite being the most consistent team in the ACC since the week one loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, the Tigers slipped two spots and putting them outside of the top 10.
The Tigers were hopped by the BYU Cougars who went on the road and dominated the UCF Knights in Orlando. Clemson was also jumped by the Texas A&M Aggies who beat an LSU Tigers team in a matchup that may have been the most important game of the weekend.
The lone ACC team in the top 10, the Miami Hurricanes jumped up a spot from a week ago and find themselves ranked as the fifth team in this week's poll.
The Pittsburgh Panthers are listed at number 18, one spot higher than a week ago. SMU jumped up two spots as the 20th-ranked team according to the AP voters.
The Clemson Tigers will use the bye week to prepare for the rest of the season. They take on the Louisville Cardinals, a team that edged out the Boston College Eagles last week. The Tigers are riding a six-game winning streak since the season-opening loss to the Bulldogs and many see them as one of the hottest teams in the ACC.