Clemson Tigers Star Named Conference Player of the Week At His Position
The Clemson Tigers may not have started the 2024 campaign on the right foot, but they have righted the ship since then, winning five consecutive contests and climbing their way back into the top 10 in the nation.
Veteran head coach Dabo Swinney has been at the helm of the Tigers for the better part of two decades and has had numerous star quarterbacks under his guidance.
While two have garnered massive paydays in the NFL already (Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence), one is still lighting up scoreboards every Saturday, potentially on his way to a massive payday of his own.
With his latest exploits in a 49-14 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, junior quarterback Cade Klubnik was named the Atlantic Coast Conference quarterback of the week, an accolade he has received twice now this season.
Klubnik went 31-for-41 through the air Saturday, totaling 309 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, while also adding 30 yards rushing on seven attempts.
Clemson had to punt on their first two offensive drives, but the junior led the charge for seven touchdown drives across their next nine possessions, with one of them starting with only 30 seconds left on the clock and being ended by halftime.
For the year, Klubnik has gone 123-for-184 through the air with 1,528 yards, 17 touchdowns, and only two interceptions, while also adding 242 rushing yards on 35 attempts and four touchdowns.
This is the 19th time in the history of the program that a player has accounted for 20 or more touchdowns in a single season, and the junior does not look to be slowing down anytime soon.