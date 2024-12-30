Clemson Tigers Star Quarterback Announces He Will Return for 2025 Season
The Clemson Tigers got the best news they could be hoping for this offseason as their starting quarterback just announced he is coming back.
Cade Klubnik put out a short and sweet message on social media with a picture of himself and the caption 'The story isn't over. See y'all in 2025.'
Klubnik was weighing his options between declaring for the NFL draft and coming back for one final season with the Tigers.
The junior passer has been the starting quarterback for the last two seasons and has made great strides in that time. Clemson and Dabo Swinney would be happy with a repeat of his 2024 campaign, but another jump isn't out of the question.
He started out this season at rock bottom after the loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Many believed his season would be beyond saving, but he answered it with easily the best season of his career.
Overall, he completed 63.4% of his passes for 3,639 yards with 36 touchdowns to six interceptions en route to a berth in the College Football Playoff.
He also made strides on the ground, setting a career high with 463 yards with seven touchdowns.
Thanks to NIL creating more opportunities in college, Klubnik can stick around and be a top quarterback in the nation instead of being a mid-round draft pick.
He will now get one more chance to both carry the Tigers deeper into the postseason and build up his draft value for one more season.
Plenty of quarterbacks in recent history have earned a lot of money in their senior campaigns, Klubnik will try to be the next.