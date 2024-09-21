Clemson Tigers Star Scores Long Touchdown After Returning From Injury
The Clemson Tigers are taking on the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in what is the opening game to conference play for both teams. The Tigers had a bye last week while NC State is coming off a comeback win against Louisiana Tech in which starting quarterback Grayson McCall was lost to injury.
On the second drive of the game with the Tigers leading 7-0, star running back Phil Mafah went down with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. Mafah would exit the game and head into the medical tent. The injury occurred shortly after Mafah recorded a 34-yard run, beginning the game with 3 carries for 49 yards.
After a lengthy visit to the injury tent, Mafah would come back to the sideline and keep his helmet on, entering back into action once Clemson secured another turnover. On his first carry back into the game, he dashed for a 38-yard score. Safe to say he's good to go in this game.
Through the first two games of the year entering today, Mafah has 26 carries for 177 yards and a touchdown. Against App State two weeks ago, Mafah averaged over 11 yards per carry with 118 yards on just 10 touches and a touchdown.
So far today, he has rushed just four times but accounted for 87 yards and now the touchdown. Clemson leads NC State 28-0 late in the first quarter in what looks to be another offensive explosion for the Tigers during this conference opening game.