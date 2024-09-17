Clemson Tigers Stay Among the Best in the ACC According to Latest Power Rankings
The Clemson Tigers are among the top two teams in the ACC as the college football season enters the fourth week of action.
After a brutal season-opening loss against Georgia, the Tigers bounced back against App State this past weekend showing that they still belong at the top of the ACC.
According to Craig Meyer of USA TODAY, Clemson is the second best team in the ACC. Dabo Swinney's team only trails the Miami Hurricanes. The Tigers will face North Carolina State this weekend. The Wolfpack were blown out by the Tennessee Volunteers 51-10 two weeks ago.
"Saturday’s game against NC State could offer an important and instructive look at which team the No. 19 Tigers are closer to being: the one humiliated by Georgia, or the one capable of blowing out Appalachian State," writes Meyer.
In this set of ACC power rankings, Clemson is ranked ahead of the undefeated Louisville Cardinals and the Syracuse Orange. Boston College rounds out the top five after losing to a top-10 Missouri team this past weekend.
After this weekend's battle against North Carolina State, Clemson's schedule clears out and the level of competition is expected to drop. The Tigers will face Stanford, Florida State, and Wake Forest. Those teams are ranked 14th, 16th, and 17th respectively according to these power rankings.
Clemson will not play the Hurricanes during the regular season.
The 21st-ranked Tigers are positioned to move back into the top 20 if they take down North Carolina State this weekend. Clemson hosts that game at 12pm ET on ABC this Saturday.