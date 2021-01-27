Tigers Taking Part In The 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl

There are two Clemson players on the roster for the Reese's Senior Bowl this year, here is how they stack up against the competition.

The Senior Bowl is an event that takes place every year and gives senior college football players a place to showcase their talent. This year, Clemson wide receivers Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell are apart of the event. Here is what fans can expect to see from the former Clemson stand-outs.

Amari Rodgers

Amari Rodgers comes into the Senior Bowl following the best season of his college career. He became Lawrence's favorite target throughout the season and showed great consistency. The slot receiver led the team in receiving yards and was tied for the most touchdowns. In total, he had 77 catches for 1020 yards and 7 touchdowns last year. Physically, Rodgers measures out to be a smaller receiver, but his skill has often made up for this.

Cornell Powell

Cornell Powell had a breakout season in his 5th year at Clemson. Powell moved up the depth chart due to injuries, and he made the most of his time on the field. Powell was only second behind Rodgers last season in receiving yards and tied him for the most touchdowns. He had 53 catches for 883 yards and 7 touchdowns last year. Physically, Powell measured a bit under average this week. He will try to make up for this will his route-running and catching ability.

Where To Watch

The 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl will take place at 2:30 pm this Saturday. Fans can watch the game on the NFL Network or follow along on Twitter.