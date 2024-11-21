Clemson Tigers Target Rising 2026 Defender With New Recruitment Offer
The Clemson Tigers have been a solid all-around team this season, but they are still far away from being a national championship contender. Unfortunately, it will be difficult to get back to that level of play.
Dabo Swinney has been heavily criticized for not being willing to dip into the transfer portal and for the way he uses NIL. He could reconsider his options after the 2024 campaign, but he could also end up staying stubborn against it.
In order to claw their way back to being a championship contender without any major changes in their approach, Clemson will need to hit perfectly on a lot of the recruits they're able to bring in.
With that in mind, the Tigers have made an intriguing offer to a defender in the 2026 class.
Jamarion Matthews, a four-star defensive end hailing from Sparkman High School in Alabama, has announced on X that he has received an offer from Clemson.
Standing at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Matthews has elite potential. He could end up becoming a star at the collegiate level if he reaches his full potential.
Among the other teams that have made offers to him are Alabama, Florida, and Penn State. He has been a player of interest for a lot of high-profile programs.
ESPN has Matthews currently ranked as the No. 206 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class. When it comes to his position, he's ranked No. 23.
Clemson is looking to beef up its defense. They clearly need more help on that side of the football. Matthews could be a massive help when it comes to getting after the opposing quarterback.
Swinney and company will have a lot of work to do in order to land a commitment from Matthews. As previously stated, they are going up against quite a few great head coaches and programs.
However, these are the kinds of commitments that the Tigers will need to start landing if they're going to get back on track. Clemson can't afford to miss on elite talents if they're not going to find talent in the transfer portal.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see if the Tigers are able to get something done with Matthews in the future. There is no timetable for when he will announce his commitment, but Clemson will be holding out hope that they can win him over.