Clemson Tigers vs. Furman Paladins: Live Blog

CLEMSON—After a short turnaround following a Labor Day night victory in their season opener, the Clemson Tigers will return to Death Valley for their 2022 home opener when they host the Furman Paladins on Saturday, Sept. 10. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

