All Clemson

Clemson Tigers vs. Louisville Cardinals Time Change Announced

The Clemson Tigers' Week 12 matchup at Louisville will kick off slightly earlier than scheduled.

Gunner Norene

Clemson's road trip to Louisville on Nov. 14 will begin 30 minutes earlier than originally scheduled.
Clemson's road trip to Louisville on Nov. 14 will begin 30 minutes earlier than originally scheduled. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Clemson Tigers’ Week 12 game time has been slightly altered.

Clemson’s clash at Louisville on Friday, Nov. 14 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST, league offices announced Wednesday afternoon. 

The matchup was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. EST, but is now shifted back 30 minutes. The game will still air on ESPN as a part of the ACC’s 12 Friday night contests this fall.

The Tigers boast an underwhelming start to the 2025 campaign thus far, losing to LSU, 17-10, to open the season and managing to escape last week’s potential nightmare versus Troy, defeating the Trojans 27-16.

Clemson travels to Atlanta, Ga., to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this weekend, which serves an enormous game to kickoff the conference slate and could possibly make or break the Tigers’ season.  Dabo Swinney and company also have to face No. 10 Florida State and SMU before Nov. 14 arrives. 

On the other hand, Louisville is sitting at 2-0 after beating Eastern Kentucky and James Madison in the first couple of weeks. The Cardinals play a relatively manageable schedule, as the only ranked opponent they are set to play is No. 5 Miami at Hard Rock Stadium before Clemson.

feed

Published
Gunner Norene
GUNNER NORENE

Gunner is a sports journalism production major who has written for the Auburn Plainsman as well as founded his own sports blog of Gunner Sports Report, while still in middle school. He has been a video production assistant for the Kansas City Royals' minor league affiliate Columbia Fireflies. Gunner has experience covering a variety of college sports, including football and basketball.

Home/Football