Clemson Tigers vs. Louisville Cardinals Time Change Announced
The Clemson Tigers’ Week 12 game time has been slightly altered.
Clemson’s clash at Louisville on Friday, Nov. 14 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST, league offices announced Wednesday afternoon.
The matchup was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. EST, but is now shifted back 30 minutes. The game will still air on ESPN as a part of the ACC’s 12 Friday night contests this fall.
The Tigers boast an underwhelming start to the 2025 campaign thus far, losing to LSU, 17-10, to open the season and managing to escape last week’s potential nightmare versus Troy, defeating the Trojans 27-16.
Clemson travels to Atlanta, Ga., to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this weekend, which serves an enormous game to kickoff the conference slate and could possibly make or break the Tigers’ season. Dabo Swinney and company also have to face No. 10 Florida State and SMU before Nov. 14 arrives.
On the other hand, Louisville is sitting at 2-0 after beating Eastern Kentucky and James Madison in the first couple of weeks. The Cardinals play a relatively manageable schedule, as the only ranked opponent they are set to play is No. 5 Miami at Hard Rock Stadium before Clemson.