Clemson OC Tony Elliott And Jeff Scott Exchanging Ideas On Citadel

JP-Priester

Tony Elliott didn't spend a lot of time celebrating No. 1 Clemson's dominant win over Wake Forest on Saturday night. 

The Clemson offensive coordinator had already turned the page on the bus ride back, fully locking in on preparation for the Citadel, and it started with a phone call to an old friend. 

South Florida, where former co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott is currently the head coach, downed the Bulldogs 27-6 on Saturday in their season opener. Elliott was quick to reach out to his former co-worker to glean any insight on the Tigers upcoming opponent.

"That started the night after the game Saturday night on the bus," Elliott told the media on Monday. "Just really first reaching out to congratulate Jeff (Scott) on his first win, kind of asked him how that experience was, and just you know exchanged a few ideas. And then a lot of support guys have reached out and had those conversations."

The Bulldogs had some success in shutting down the Bulls passing attack, holding them to just 105 passing yards. Elliott is fully expecting to get their best shot on Saturday and knows the Citadel will bring a certain kind of physicality with them to Death Valley on Saturday. 

"Citadel did a good job against those guys in the passing game," Elliott said. "They did give up some rushing yards, but overall playing a team like the Citadel you know they got great young men that are going to be physical as they can be. They're gonna be smart and be disciplined. So we're looking forward to the opportunity to get back out there and play. Focusing on ourselves first and foremost, and we're looking forward to the challenge."

