Clemson Transfer Defensive Lineman Tre Williams Commits to Michigan
Clemson has officially lost another player in the transfer portal.
According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, defensive lineman Tre Williams has committed to Michigan.
Williams had spent five seasons at Clemson after being a standout prep player at powerhouse St. John's in Washington, D.C. He was the No. 107 overall recruit in the 2020 high school class, according to On3's rankings.
During his time at Clemson, the newest Wolverine had an up-and-down career.
None of that was Williams' fault. He dealt with injuries and was forced to medically redshirt in 2023 after being sidelined following shoulder surgery.
He appeared in 44 games for Clemson, making four starts. He posted 35 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and four sacks.
The Connecticut native had the best season of his career in 2024, recording 14 tackles, two pass deflections, and two sacks, which were all career highs.
Unlike Clemson, Michigan and Sherrone Moore have been active in the portal.
They rank No. 3 in On3's 2025 transfer portal rankings and are far from done.
Williams was considered a highly-touted player in the portal and will now have an opportunity to show his game with a Michigan defense often regarded as one of the best in the country.
Michigan had a down campaign for its standards, finishing 8-5 overall and seventh in the Big Ten. With the new faces expected to be on campus for 2025-26, Michigan is expected to be a national championship contender.
Clemson has hardly ever been active in the portal, but if the Tigers want to return to the College Football Playoff and compete for a national title, Dabo Swinney might have to start getting a bit more active.