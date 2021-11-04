Clemson's Decisive QB Advantage in ACC Has Vanished

Clemson's offensive struggles combined with a surge of improved quarterback play in the ACC is a huge reason why it's hard to pick games involving the Tigers this season.

Predicting outcomes in college football can be mind-numbing.

Who had Clemson 5-3 at this point with only one betting spread covered all season? It's like that sometimes, which is why it's difficult to make a living calling your shot in this sport.

But there are times a tride-and-true system comes into play: Pick the better quarterback. After all, it's the prime position, and if you have a good one, or one who plays really well that day, it can make up for a ton of weaknesses.

Clemson is a pretty good example of that. The Tigers' offensive scheme was rarely under this much heat when they had Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence, two of the best quarterbacks in school history. The transition to D.J. Uiagalelei, who ranks l4th in QB rating among qualifying players, hasn't gone smoothly for a multitude of reasons.

Regardless, predicting whether Clemson wins or loses has gotten much harder because of that. In the Tigers' first conference loss at NC State, Devin Leary threw four touchdowns. Pitt's Kenny Pickett, a Heisman Trophy contender, lit the Tigers up for 302 passing yards and two touchdowns.

In the same season as Clemson struggles at QB, much of the ACC is enjoying a surge in solid performances from signal-callers. It's not a coincidence that the Tigers are having a down year by their standard.

"Seems like every week I look up and we're playing a freak show at quarterback," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said.

This week, they take on Louisville's Malik Cunningham, who's rushed for 13 touchdowns and thrown for nine more. On Nov. 20, Sam Hartman, the ACC's leader in QB rating and yards per pass, comes to Memorial Stadium with No. 9 Wake Forest.

There are currently three ACC quarterbacks (Virginia's Brennan Armstrong, Pickett and Hartman) averaging over 300 passing yards per game. There have only been three quarterbacks to achieve that mark in the previous six seasons, which Clemson has dominated within the conference.

Between Jeff Sims and Jordan Yates, Georgia Tech has been better on offense. Syracuse has gotten more out of Garrett Shrader than it did under predecessor Tommy DeVito, and the Orange are one win away from bowl eligibility. Jordan Travis has brought stability at FSU that it's severely lacked in past seasons.

In terms of teams Clemson doesn't face in the Coastal Division, UNC still has NFL-caliber QB Sam Howell. Armstrong is the hottest passer in the league, and Miami's Tyler Van Dyke has been on fire for the Hurricanes.

Sure, Clemson still has a top-notch defense under coordinator Brent Venables, but when the play at the position is elevated combined with an offense that doesn't produce a ton of points, it can stress a defense too many times. Giving up points becomes inevitable, and what used to be a four-touchdown blowout becomes a dog fight for 60 minutes.

