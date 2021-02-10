Clemson's Mike Jones Jr. Transfers to LSU

FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage BoardSI.com
Clemson's Mike Jones Jr. Transferring to LSU

Starting Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr. announced that he will be transferring to LSU for this next season.
Starting linebacker Mike Jones Jr. has announced via twitter that he will be transferring to LSU. With three years of eligibility, he will be going to the team that defeated Clemson in the national championship one season ago.

This is a tough loss for the Clemson defense, who was hoping to have returning starters in all positions on that side of the ball. In place of Jones Jr. will more than likely be Trenton Simpson, a rising sophomore. 

Jones Jr. totaled 30 tackles while starting in seven games this season. He also picked off two passes and forced a fumble. Jones Jr. will be looked to for big plays on the defensive side of the ball this upcoming season for LSU. 

