Etienne Sets New FBS Touchdown Record

Brad Senkiw

Travis Etienne now stands alone.

The senior Clemson running back scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to give him 39 career games with a rushing or receiving touchdown. No one in FBS history has done that. 

Etienne tied Florida's Tim Tebow and Louisiana Tech's Kenneth Dixon last week against Virginia for the all-time mark in the highest level of NCAA Division I football. 

Etienne has now scored 66 touchdowns in his four-year career, and his record-breaking score against Miami was set up when he caught a short pass from Trevor Lawrence and turned it into a 22-yard gain near the goal line. The score put Clemson up 14-0 early in the second quarter. 

Etienne's first career touchdown came in the 2017 season opener against Kent State. Clemson's all-time leading rusher has since set the record for scoring the most touchdowns in ACC history, including the rushing TD record, as well as the most points scored ever in the league by a non-kicker. 

"It's just crazy to think that me, a small-town guy from Louisiana has been able to come here and have a great college career on and off the field," Etienne said after last week's 41-23 victory over Virginia. "Just forever thankful, humbled and amazed." 

Etienne, a two-time ACC Player of the Year, is also closing in on the conference's all-time leading rusher mark. He entered Saturday's game against Miami needing 321 rushing yards to pass former N.C. State running back Ted Brown, who set the career mark from 1975-78. 

Football

