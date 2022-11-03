Clemson's Tyler Venables Sees Efficient, Physical Irish Offense

Tyler Venables respects the "passion" he sees from Notre Dame's offense and believes it comes from good leadership and coaching.

"They do a really good job of being so efficient, and that's because of how well they do in first and second down," the Clemson safety said. "They get to a third-and-3 or less. As a defensive player, I wish you would just, get to a third-and-11 and do something stupid and shoot yourself in the foot. But they don't do that, and that's why they're so consistent."

The Irish (5-3), who host the No. 5 Tigers at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, rank 47th nationally in third-down conversions at 41.9%

Notre Dame averages 383 yards per game, but 186.6 of that comes via the ground game. Audric Estimé is producing 5.6 yards per carry and has eight touchdowns while Logan Diggs has rushed for 431 yards in seven games. All-purpose back Chris Tyree has added 323 yards and two touchdowns out of the backfield.

"They can get into some heavier sets, and they've got three running backs who are big dudes and not afraid of content, willing to punish defensive guys," Venables said. "They take pride in their run game. Another credit to why they're so good on first and second (down) is because they're willing to nickel and dime you through that run game."

The Irish have gone over 200 rushing yards in four of the last five games, including last week when they put up 246 at Syracuse.

Notre Dame's biggest threat in the passing game is Michael Mayer, an NFL prospect who has 580 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 47 receptions.

"You watch their tight end play, (No. 87) is unreal," Venables said. "Probably the best tight end we're gonna see all year."

Quarterback Drew Pyne has thrown 13 TD passes and four interceptions while completing 61.8% of his passes for 1,193 yards in seven games.

"Then the quarterback has done a really good job of just kind of managing the flow of their offense and executing," Venables said. "Their offensive line, just some big guys, can move people out of the way and climb to the second level as well.

"We definitely got our hands full and a tall task."

