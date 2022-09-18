Skip to main content
Clemson's Will Shipley Adds to Touchdown Total

Clemson running back Will Shipley put the No. 5 Tigers up 10-0 with a 2-yard touchdown run with 6:24 to play in the first quarter against Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.
It was Shipley's sixth consecutive game, going back to last season, with a rushing score. 

It also marked the fifth time this season that he's rushed for a touchdown. 

