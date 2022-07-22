Skip to main content
Browns Sign Josh Rosen as They Wait to Learn Deshaun Watson's Fate

The Browns on Friday signed QB Josh Rosen, a fifth-year veteran who was the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Rosen, who started his career with the Cardinals, has passed for 2,864 yards, 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 24 games. He has 16 starts and most recently started three games in 2019 with the Dolphins, who acquired him via trade from Arizona in 2019. He was waived in 2020 and has since spent time with the 49ers and Falcons. Rosen made four appearances with the Falcons last season.

Rosen, 25, played college football at UCLA and was a Freshman All-American and Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2015. His 3,756 passing yards his junior season in 2017 were a program record.

The Browns now have Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Josh Dobbs and Rosen in their QB room.

The Browns currently hold odds of +2800 to win the Super Bowl, according to Fanduel.

