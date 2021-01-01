Brandon Streeter Climbs Offensive Ladder

Brandon Streeter has aspirations of one day being a head coach, so his latest move up the offensive ladder is an important one for the former Clemson quarterback turned quarterback coach.

Streeter, who's been working with Tiger signal-callers since the 2015 season, was promoted to passing game coordinator after former co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott left to become the head coach at USF.

Make no mistake, this is an important move in the career of Streeter.

“Not a whole lot has changed," Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said, "and with Streeter becoming the passing game coordinator, he’s kind of absorbed some of those responsibilities that Jeff would have in the spring.”

It's a coveted role. Not only does Streeter already have one of the most loaded and talented QB rooms in college football, but he's also preparing the passing portion for one of the most explosive offenses in the country.

It's a chance for Streeter to move out of the shadow of Elliott and Scott and into a position that will help him continue to ascend the coaching ranks and one day reach his goal of running his own team.

"Brandon Streeter has done an outstanding job everywhere he has been since he graduated from Clemson in 1999," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said.

Streeter's resume

The Gettysburg, Pa., native was 22-3 as a starting quarterback at Gettysburg High School. That helped earn him a spot at Clemson, where he lettered from 1997-1999. Streeter was the starter for the Tigers for two seasons. He threw for 1,948 yards and 13 touchdowns with 14 interceptions in 1998, followed by 1,466 yards and four TDs as a senior in 1999.

Streeter, who rushed for four career scores, was known for his toughness and willingness to put his body on the line to make a play, but it also sidelined him with injury in 1999. It led to an award in his own name, which is given annually to a student-athlete who has succeeded athletically despite a physical injury.

Streeter broke 11 passing records at Clemson and his 343 yards against Virginia in 1999 was the program's most at the time. He set a school record for 300-yard passing games in a career and set the school's single-season completion rate record (63.1 percent) in 1999.

He excelled in the classroom, earning ACC Academic Honor Roll for three consecutive seasons. After graduating Clemson with a degree in health science, Streeter went on to play professionally with the Carolina Cobras of the Arena Football League in 2001 while also earning a master's degree from Clemson in human resource development.

Streeter got his first coaching job as an assistant at Charleston Southern for two years before returning to Clemson as a graduate assistant in 2004 and 2005. He went on to coach at Liberty University, where he served as the QB coach for six years and offensive play-caller for three years. The Flames led the Big South Conference in passing yards and efficiency in 2011.

That led to a similar position at Richmond, where Streeter coached for three seasons and helped the Spiders go 9-5 and earn a bid in the FCS playoffs in 2014. After Chad Morris left Clemson for the head coaching job at SMU in December of 2014, Swinney hired Streeter as his quarterback coach and recruiting coordinator.

"We welcome him back," Swinney said in 2014. "I was very impressed with him when he worked for us as a graduate assistant and have followed him closely over the last nine years knowing that one day I would like to hire him."

Streeter's intangibles

A stickler for details, Streeter has helped Clemson produce some of the best quarterbacks in school history. Deshaun Watson was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and leader of Clemson's 2016 national championship squad.

His philosophy has been simple: No matter how big a superstar the quarterback is, he treats them all the same. Streeter has also made it clear to in his position room that recruiting stars don't assure you a starting role. It has to be earned on the field and in off-field preparation.

Streeter, who never played in the NFL, has brought back former players who have to help educate his QBs on what they'll face at the next level. He's also one of the reasons for Clemson's strong staff chemistry and continuity.

"This is truly a dream of mine, to give back to the university that has given me so much," Streeter said.

Streeter's job duties

Streeter is no longer the recruiting coordinator and on-campus liaison as that job was passed off to defensive tackles coach Todd Bates in the offseason. That means Streeter will have a much more prominent role in what the offense will look like.

When Scott was at Clemson, he was responsible for coming up with the offense's passing plays, with input from other staff members, for each game plan. It's assumed Streeter will take on the role, and with his play-calling experienced at Liberty and Richmond, Swinney and Elliott expect Streeter to excel.

Also this season, Streeter is looking to get the most out of star QB Trevor Lawrence in what's excepted to be his last season before the NFL. Lawrence is the top prospect in the draft and second in odds to win the Heisman. He's already had one of the greatest careers in Clemson history.

Streeter, who has been a big reason the Tigers have assembled so much talent through recruiting, will be tasked with developing the great Clemson next quarterback. Taisun Phommachanh, a four-star prospect in 2019 class, and D.J. Uiagalelei, the top QB recruit of 2020, will battle for the backup position this fall. Streeter's influence will be greatly felt, and he'll have a strong say in next year's starter.

All of these roles fit Streeter extremely well, and he's one of the unsung heroes of Clemson's run of five consecutive College Football Playoff appearances and two national titles in four years.