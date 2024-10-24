College Football Analyst Says Clemson Tigers Star Has Been ’Scary Good”
The Clemson Tigers have one of the best quarterbacks in college football.
Cade Klubnik has been putting together a tremendous season and since the Tigers dropped their season opener to the Georgia Bulldogs, it has taken a while for people to notice. Now, they are starting to pay attention.
Adam Breneman of the College Football Power Hour is very high on what Klubnik has put together so far this season.
"Cade Klubnik is scary good this season," Breneman said. "Everyone wants to talk about Dillon Gabriel at Oregon, Cam Ward at Miami. Ohio State and Will Howard. Well, Cade Klubnik just sits in the shadows and continues balling out at Clemson."
Klubnik has thrown for 1,836 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. He's thrown only three interceptions on the year. In his last two outings, he's eclipsed the 300-yard passing mark both times. He has also ran for 227 yards in 2024.
"I said it after Clemson lost to Georgia," Breneman said. "Just give it until mid-October and Clemson will be right back where they should be - a solidified top 10 team with a top quarterback in the country."
Klubnik has earned a spot in the Heisman conversation but still has a ways to go until he's one of the finalists attending the ceremony in New York. Klubnik will have the opportunity to lead one of the hottest teams in college football if Clemson keeps playing their style of football through the rest of the ACC.
Last season, Klubnik threw for 2,844 yards, 19 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The leap from last season to the campaign that the Junior quarterback is putting together is pretty substantial.
Klubnik and the Clemson Tigers take on the Louisville Cardinals at home at Memorial Stadium when they return to action after the bye week.