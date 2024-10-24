College Football Expert Lists Clemson Tigers Star Among Nation's Elite
The hype is growing around the Clemson Tigers quarterback.
Clemson is on a bye week after taking down the Virginia Cavaliers but that is not stopping the conversation about how great Cade Klubnik has been this season.
Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports released his weekly quarterback power rankings and he listed Klubnik inside his top five passers in all of college football. Klubnik was ranked third on the list behind only Cam Ward of Miami, Dillon Gabriel of Oregon, and Garrett Nussmeier of LSU.
"We gave Cade his flowers last week, and it was another clinical performance against Virginia," Fornelli wrote. "He finished with 337 total yards and three touchdowns, though he also had an interception. It's easy to nitpick the schedule Clemson has faced since getting pasted by Georgia to open the season, but there's no denying this team is playing very strong football right now, and Klubnik is at the head of the charge."
Klubnik was ranked fourth on the same list a week ago.
On the season, Klubnik has thrown for 1,836 yards and 20 touchdowns. He's already surpassed his touchdown number from a year ago when he tossed 19 scoring passes in 2023. Klubnik only has three interceptions on the year.
Army's Brysin Daily came in the spot right behind Klubnik. Ward and the Clemson star are the only two quarterbacks from the ACC to make the list of the 10 impressive passers on the season.
Klubnik and the Tigers will face the Lousiville Cardinals when they return to action after a much-needed off week. The Cardinals will be coming off of a game against the Boston College Eagles.