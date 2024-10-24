College Football Expert Predicts the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff
The Clemson Tigers are picking up steam as a potential College Football Playoff team.
After starting the season off with a tough loss at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs, the Tigers have dismantled opponents and are gaining respect throughout college football.
Brett McMurphy of the Action Network has Dabo Swinney's Tigers in the college football postseason picture after their win against the Virginia Cavaliers. In his playoff field projection, he lists the Clemson Tigers as the eighth seed in the playoff.
That seeding has Clemson squaring off against the LSU Tigers in the first round of the College Football Playoff. McMurphy has Clemson winning the game and facing the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals.
This projected field includes just two teams in the ACC. He placed the Miami Hurricanes as the three seed. In this scenario, it has Miami winning the conference and Clemson picking up one of the at-large bids.
With the way SMU has been playing in ACC play so far this season, they've generated some discussion as a potential College Football Playoff dark horse. In these bowl projections, SMU is slated to play Washington State in the Holiday Bowl.
The Tigers have a reasonable schedule that should set up for a potential ACC Championship appearance. After the bye week, Clemson will face the Louisville Cardinals, Virginia Tech Hokies, Pittsburgh Panthers, The Citadel, and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Of the remaining games, Pitt seems to be the toughest obstacle for the Tigers based on how the season has unfolded so far this season.