First CFP Rankings Reactions: Committee Thinks Highly of Clemson

Clemson is in.

That's the first takeaway from Tuesday night's release of the first College Football Playoff rankings. The second, the Tigers are solidly in at No. 3.

Despite suffering a loss in their last game and not playing at Florida State on Saturday because of a controversial decision, the CFP committee thinks quite highly of Dabo Swinney's team.

The Tigers (7-1) join No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame and No, 4 Ohio State in the first four. CFP committee chairman and Iowa athletic director Gary Barta called Clemson's win over Miami "solid" and he said the committee thought the Tigers "deserved" their spot.

With 26 days until we learn the actual final four teams in, there are several notable reactions to the initial top-25.

Clemson thoughts:

The Tigers getting one of the four spots isn't a huge surprise, considering their lone loss at Notre Dame came without Trevor Lawrence and several key starters on defense. This is still the preseason No. 1, and while the committee doesn't take preseason polls into account, it's hard to deny that this isn't one of the most talented teams in the country.

Clemson will look to become the first team since the CFP started in 2014 to make the final four after starting in third in the first ranking.

It appears that the Buckeyes haven't looked as impressive in four games as Clemson has in double that amount. Ohio State doesn't have a loss, but it looked pedestrian on defense against Indiana last week while the Tigers aren't being penalized nearly as much for their loss as they might have in some seasons.

Things can certainly change for Clemson if Ohio State continues to win and looks more like the dominant team many pundits assumed we'd see this year, but they have to fix their secondary.

Things might not change for Ohio State if Clemson looks like a dominant team down the stretch with Lawrence back at the helm and injured players return to make huge impacts.

The ACC Championship, as it appears right now, is going to be the greatest in league history. Two top-4 teams meeting in Charlotte with a guaranteed trip to the CFP on the line is what commissioner John Swofford envisioned with his swan song.

There are enough teams on the outside looking in and vying for one of the four spots that Clemson obviously can't suffer another loss and expect a bid.

Non-Clemson thoughts: