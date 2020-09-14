SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

D.J. Uiagalelei: 'Clemson is Everything I Hoped it Would Be'

Christopher Hall

On Monday, Clemson backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei participated in his first media availability session since joining the Tigers back in January as an early enrollee. 

While it remains to be seen just how involved Uiagalelei will be with the offense this year, one thing is certain: he is very happy to be a Clemson Tiger. 

"My life has been great. It's been everything I wanted and being able to choose Clemson is everything," Uiagalelei said. "It's been a great adjustment coming from the West Coast to the East Coast but it has not been too hard. I feel like it has been a great experience and I've just been trying to soak it all up." 

Uiagalelei had his number called first over backup Taisun Phommachanh in Saturday night's 37-13 ACC victory over Wake Forest in a fanless Stadium in Winston-Salem. 

"It was a great experience and something I've been working for my whole life. Just to be able to step out there on the field and take my first snap as Clemson Tiger," he said. 

Uiagalelei said he learned before loading the bus Friday morning that he would be the backup. It was a humbling and special moment for the true freshman from Inland Empire, Calif. 

"Very, very honored to be awarded the second-string job. But I just want to make sure I do my part for it and make sure I'm ready," Uiagalelei said. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. You can also follow us on Facebook & Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. Wake Forest | Game 1

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Demon Deacons here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall

D.J. Uiagalelei Earns Clemson's Backup QB Spot

Clemson true freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei appears to have separated himself from Taisun Pommachanh, plays in first career game Saturday night in Winston-Salem

Christopher Hall

by

PianoBrothers

Clemson OC Tony Elliott And Jeff Scott Exchanging Ideas On Citadel

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has talked with USF head coach Jeff Scott to exchange ideas after Scott's Bulls team defeated the Bulldogs over the weekend

JP-Priester

Clemson's Swinney Thinks Latest Class Will Make Their Mark

In his weekly teleconference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked about current and future impact the nation's number one recruiting class will have on the Tigers as they move forward in the 2020 season.

Travis Boland

Myles Murphy And Bryan Bresee 'Freshmen On Paper Only'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee are freshmen on paper only after their impressive debuts against Wake Forest

JP-Priester

Clemson 2021 RB Commit Has Big Friday Night On Gridiron

Clemson 2021 RB commit Phil Mafah turned in a big night in Grayson's big win over McEachern in Georgia high school football action on Friday night

JP-Priester

Swinney Pleased With 'clean game' in Opener

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney comfortable with the team's performance in the season opener, ready to sharpen in on details

Christopher Hall

Dabo Swinney on Clemson's First Game: "it is all good"; Two Tigers Have MRIs Sunday

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was all smiles Saturday night after the Tigers' 37-13 win over Wake Forest, and that mood was not diminished at all as he met with the media for his weekly Sunday teleconference.

Zach Lentz

What We Learned About Clemson in Week 1

There was a lot of good but some not so good mixed in throughout Clemson's first game of the 2020 season.

Brad Senkiw

Freshmen DL 'Got Known' In Clemson Win Over Wake

Clemson DE K.J. Henry was happy to see Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee get themselves known by the rest of the nation in the Tigers season opening win over Wake Forest

JP-Priester