D.J. Uiagalelei: 'Clemson is Everything I Hoped it Would Be'

On Monday, Clemson backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei participated in his first media availability session since joining the Tigers back in January as an early enrollee.

While it remains to be seen just how involved Uiagalelei will be with the offense this year, one thing is certain: he is very happy to be a Clemson Tiger.

"My life has been great. It's been everything I wanted and being able to choose Clemson is everything," Uiagalelei said. "It's been a great adjustment coming from the West Coast to the East Coast but it has not been too hard. I feel like it has been a great experience and I've just been trying to soak it all up."

Uiagalelei had his number called first over backup Taisun Phommachanh in Saturday night's 37-13 ACC victory over Wake Forest in a fanless Stadium in Winston-Salem.

"It was a great experience and something I've been working for my whole life. Just to be able to step out there on the field and take my first snap as Clemson Tiger," he said.

Uiagalelei said he learned before loading the bus Friday morning that he would be the backup. It was a humbling and special moment for the true freshman from Inland Empire, Calif.

"Very, very honored to be awarded the second-string job. But I just want to make sure I do my part for it and make sure I'm ready," Uiagalelei said.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. You can also follow us on Facebook & Twitter.