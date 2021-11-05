D.J. Uiagalelei Growing Into Leadership Role

The Clemson Tigers have had their fair share of issues on offense this season. But at least one of those issues has seemingly begun to correct itself, or maybe more to the point, correct himself.

The himself being quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

Uiagalelei has had his share of missed throws, head-scratching moments and other mistakes that he, the coaches and the fans would love to have back. But arguably the biggest issue, at least according to offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, was the fact that the offense did not have a leader.

That was until the Tigers’ 30-20 win over Florida State last week.

Uiagalelei still had some of the issues that have plagued him, and the offense, this season, but for the first time he became a leader.

"I think now he understands what it means to be the quarterback at Clemson University,” Elliott said. “I think a lot of people who haven't been here for a long time, you're kind of riding on the success of past groups. Well each one of those groups had to create their own identity. Now that's what D.J. has to do, is create some identity.

“It's taken some adversity and things that are uncomfortable. Now he's battling and not going to cave to the pressure, but rise to the occasion and go lead. That's why you've seen him play better. I thought he managed the game well.”

The Tigers are used to having leaders at quarterback, whether it was Trevor Lawrence or Deshaun Watson, who may have had the most iconic drive in Clemson history in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship.

"The thing we're most pleased with as coaches is when we had the strip-sack fumble and then we get the ball back, just the demeanor of the guys on the sideline,” Elliott said. “It was almost reminiscent of Deshaun Watson when he said (at the national championship), 'Hey they gave us too much time.' Those guys had the look in their eye that they were going to take the ball down the field and score, which is something very positive for us offensively. It starts with the quarterback and all those guys believing."