D.J. Uiagalelei Scores First Career Touchdown in Home Opener

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made it clear over the past few days his team is focused on getting better each day and building depth as a team.

Courtesy of taking control of the game early in Saturday's contest against The Citadel, the Tigers were able to look to the bench early. D.J. Uiagalelei responded with a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first half in his first game in death valley.

Uiagalelei scored his first career touchdown in the early stages of the third quarter on a 6-yard carry, which helped extend Clemson's lead to 35-0 over the Bulldogs.

His second end-zone appearance occurred roughly 10 minutes later when Uiagalelei showed off the power and his strong 245-pound frame at the goal line.

The true freshman has made a couple of connections to fellow freshman E.J. Williams in what could be a preview of what it is to come over the next few seasons. He's been accurate throwing the ball at 8-for-11 passing but has yet to truly air it out downfield through the first three quarters.

The Tiger offense was held scoreless in the third stanza as Uiagalelei and Taisun Phommachanh both struggled to move the ball against the Bulldogs.