Dabo Swinney Adds a Very Familiar Name to Clemson Tigers' Coaching Staff
The 2024 college football season has almost arrived and fans cannot wait to see live football back on TV. For the Clemson Tigers, the 2024 season offers a chance for redemption and resurgence.
Over the last few years, Clemson has fallen off the map when it comes to National Championship contention. Gone are the days of Trevor Lawrence leading the Tigers to massive yearly success.
Entering the 2024 season, the talent is there on paper for the Tigers to compete. If they play up to their potential, anything is possible.
All of that being said, Clemson has made a coaching staff move.
Dabo Swinney has made an awesome addition to the coaching staff prior to the season beginning. He has hired former Clemson wide receiver and his son, Will Swinney, to be an unpaid intern for the team.
During his career with the Tigers, Swinney ended up playing a very small role. He caught 35 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. However, it was an awesome story to see the younger Swinney play for his father, who is one of the best coaches in recent college football history.
Now, the younger Swinney will re-join his dad on the Clemson coaching staff.
A lot of the team's hopeful success will hinge on the Tigers' offensive performance. Swinney has recently boldly stated that the passing game has to improve during the 2024 season.
Cade Klubnik will be a massive factor in deciding whether or not Clemson will compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Coming out of high school, he was touted as a future superstar at the college level. Obviously, that has not turned out to be the case.
If Klubnik can take a huge leap forward and start playing up to his full potential, the Tigers' offense will be much improved from last season. He also has a great supporting cast of weapons around him.
Defensively, Clemson has the talent to be one of the most difficult teams for opponents to play against. They are stacked at talent in all levels of their defense, especially at the linebacker position. To support the offense, the defensive play needs to be elite.
There are a lot of factors that need to go in Clemson's favor, but the 2024 season is full of promise. Hopefully, they can rise to the occasion and work their way back into the playoff picture.