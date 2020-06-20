Building a successful college football program is a multi-faceted process. While stringing together a few good recruiting classes might lead to some short-term success for teams, it takes much more to build a successful program.

Building something sustainable takes more than just bringing in talent, and it starts with great leadership.

You need someone with a vision to lead the way. Someone with a long-term plan that includes cultivating a culture behind the scenes that helps develop that talent, on and off the field.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has excelled in this department. The "family-like" culture he has created at Clemson over the years has been nothing short of remarkable.

It is a culture that focuses heavily on building relationships. When you hear a coach or player talking about everyone in the program being part of one big family, it isn't just talk.

It is something tangible, and it starts at the top. That culture is the foundation of which the entire program is built upon.

"We're all hanging out together all day," Swinney said "If you come in my office, you see this huge picture of our entire staff and every child. And that's there because it's a reminder every day to me that it's not about me."

While much of the focus from the outside might be on Swinney at times, he has always maintained that what was being built at Clemson was bigger than him.

It's about every single person that comes through the program, player or not. The relationships that are developed The bonds that are made. They're all intertwined.

"It always comes back to the people and the relationships... always," Swinney said. "You can't fabricate family. You can't, you know, fabricate stuff. For us, the core philosophy of our program is to serve our players' hearts, not their talent."

While everyone in the program may be one big family, it's the players who are the heart and soul of the program. How those players develop while under his guidance, not only on the field but off the field, is how Swinney wants his program to be judged.

"I'm always like, the best part of our program is our players," Swinney said. "Don't focus on the buildings, go spend time with our players. They're either going to be the worst or best ambassadors that you have for your team or organization."

Over the years, the Tigers have developed a process when it comes to how they go about recruiting players. Not only is it about the talent, but it's also about character.

It's a process that doesn't solely focus on evaluating talent. While there's certainly am emphasis on that area, the coaches have to look deeper than that.

They also have to make sure a guy is going to be the right fit for the program, and that is just as important as how talented a player might be.

"That's part of my evaluation when I'm trying to decide," Swinney said. "Because I'm very, very selective on who comes in here. You build a culture in what I do through recruiting, through graduation, through staffing, all that. But the biggest thing is, is you have to focus inward. Our program is relationship-driven."

Now that Swinney has established the kind of culture he wants inside his program, he has to work hard to ensure no complacency sets in. He has to make sure everyone is on the same page, from one class to the next.

It's a never-ending process that he knows he must stay on top of. Not just on a year-to-year basis either. It has to be the focus each and every day.

"It's our responsibility if you're going to maintain the culture that you've created," Swinney said. "Because you have a lot of great people that are taking this culture and they're walking out the door with it every year, and they're going to go dominate life. All right, they're gone. So who's coming in the door.

"So you have to always start over. You have to always nurture that culture and protect it. And reinstall those core values of your program every single year. Every single day."