Dabo Swinney: Etienne is 'as Good as Anyone I've Seen'

Anyone who watches Clemson football will tell you Travis Etienne is not only one of the best in program history but the Jennings, La. native is making his claim as one of the greatest in college football history period.

During Saturday's 42-17 triumph over the Hurricanes, he set a new FBS touchdown record and also reminded the nation he's a surging threat as a receiver out of the backfield.

The senior had a very respectable evening at the office finishing the game with 17 carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns. He also hauled in eight passes for 73 yards.

"It's pretty amazing. He's as good as there's ever been," head coach Dabo Swinney said in his Sunday evening conference call with the media. He's the all-time touchdown guy per game, that's for sure. He just finds a way and makes incredible plays. He makes the routine plays and he makes the impossible plays--possible. "

Swinney says Etienne has gradually improved into a complete running back since his freshman campaign and he continues to be a very special player for the Tigers.

"As he's developed and matured, so has his knowledge of the game, his understanding of the game and now he's just a complete player. I think back to when I first saw him at his first camp as a freshman. Every practice he would break a long run--every single practice. And it didn't matter what group we put him with," Swinney said.

His development playing without the ball, understanding passing protection, route running, and catching the ball have progressed Etienne into exactly the type of back that will have professional scouts and head coaches drooling in the 2021 NFL draft.

"Now, there's nothing he can't do. He can return it, he can throw it to him, he can run routes and understands protections," Swinney said. "He's technically sound and the game just slowed down for him but he still has that relentless mindset to get every yard he can possibly get. It's just a blessing to be able to watch him. He's as good as I've ever seen and I've seen some great, great backs but he's right there with everybody."