Dabo Swinney Looking for Clemson Offense to Be More Opportunistic Against Louisville

While the Clemson offense has seen its share of adversity throughout the season, the biggest struggles have come on the road.

With his team set to play at Louisville on Saturday, Clemson's third road game in the past four weeks, there is one thing Dabo Swinney will be looking for out of his offense. The head coach wants the group to be more opportunistic.

"For us, it's foundation, just expanding on that," Swinney said. "Mental effort, it's got to be amazing. We got to physically win the matchup. We got to take care of the ball, can't have stupid penalties. Don't help them. But the main thing offensively is just to be opportunistic."

In each of the team's games on the road, including the neutral site matchup against Georgia, the Tigers have had their chances, despite the lack of production from the offense. Last week in the 30-20 win over Florida State, Swinney was happy to see the unit put a late fourth-quarter touchdown drive together to put Clemson ahead for good.

"When we played Georgia, they're really good, we were just great on defense and made the critical mistake, turnover," Swinney said. "Same thing at NC State, double-overtime game. We didn't make the critical play, had the critical turnover, critical penalty, and that was the difference in the game. So we had opportunities. But we're much better than we were then, for sure. And then you get up there at Pitt, we're in position, we just weren't opportunistic. And I think that's the biggest thing. And that's what I was excited to see last week."

With another road trip on deck, Swinney is just looking for the offense to not shoot itself in the foot, and take take advantage of the opportunities they do get,

"I think when you're on the road and you got those opportunities, you got to seize that moment," Swinney said. "We got to be opportunistic on offense. We've got to make those routine plays on the football. Take care of the ball."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

-