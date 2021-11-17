Dabo Swinney Says Clemson WR Justyn Ross Makes Decision on Future

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross will have surgery this week to repair a broken foot and then will enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday that receiver Justyn Ross will enter the NFL draft following the 2021 season.

Swinney was talking about the injury status of Ross, who is going to have foot surgery and miss the rest of the regular season, when the head coach commented on the receiver's future.

“He doesn’t need another season," Swinney said. "He’s going pro and going to be a great one. He’s more than ready. He’d have been ready last year if he’d have not gotten hurt. He’ll get himself healthy."

Ross suffered a small fracture in his foot earlier this year but played through it until he aggravated the injury on Nov. 6 at Louisville. Ross sat out last week's game against UConn, and Swinney announced that he will go ahead and have surgery to repair it.

Ross will be out a few weeks, and Swinney was non-committal on whether Ross will return for the bowl game.

Ross has been battling injuries for the last two years. He had a congenital fusion in his spine that was discovered in March of 2020 that needed surgery, and it was unknown if he'd ever play again.

But Ross overcame the odds and found a way to get cleared in August, and he is the team's leading receiver this year with 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns.

"His last play of his career is the epitome of Justyn Ross," Swinney said. "I mean, just tough and fighting for every ounce. That’s really what I’m going to always have etched in my mind. He fought to get back and was fighting to get everything he could get on that play.”

If his Clemson career is indeed complete, Ross will leave the Tigers with 159 receptions, 2,389 receiving yards, 20 touchdowns and a national championship.

