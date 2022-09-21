Skip to main content
Dabo Swinney Says Tigers In Much Better Spot Health Wise Heading to Wake Forest

Dabo Swinney Says Tigers In Much Better Spot Health Wise Heading to Wake Forest

Dabo Swinney met with the media on Wednesday ahead of No. 5 Clemson's ACC showdown with No. 21 Wake Forest, with the head coach providing an update on the health of his team.
The Clemson Tigers were without numerous players on the defensive side of the ball in last weekend's 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech.

DT Tyler Davis missed his second consecutive game. DT Tre Williams was out, as were DBs Andrew Mukuba and Nate Wiggins. DT Bryan Bresee was also out due to the death of his sister, Ella. Then CB Sheridan Jones left injured in the first quarter.

However, as No. 5 Clemson gets set to go on the road for a crucial ACC matchup with No. 21 Wake Forest, head coach Dabo Swinney said his team is in a much better spot health-wise than they were a week ago.

"We're in a much better spot," Swinney said. "We're not gonna put out a list until we do our availability list on Saturday. We're in a good place, getting some guys back. We got a couple of guys that look like game-day type decisions, day to day. Right now we like where we are."

When asked if DE Xavier Thomas might make his season debut this weekend, Swinney said "maybe."

