Dabo Swinney Shares Humorous Battle Story With YouTube TV
Dabo Swinney, the enigmatic head coach of the Clemson Tigers, recently shared a light-hearted story about his struggles with modern technology, specifically YouTube TV. Swinney humorously recounted his struggle to install the YouTube TV app on his phone, describing the process as more complicated than expected.
"Man, I'm gonna tell you, I am a big YouTube TV guy now," Swinney said in a press conference. "I finally figured out how to get that frickin' app on my phone. It's like an act of Congress. I mean, you've got to have, like, birth certificates and all kinds of stuff to get some of these things. I don't know all these codes: 'Who's Your Provider?' It's some crazy stuff on there.”
During Clemson's bye week, Swinney made the most of his newly acquired streaming setup. "I had my phone going," Swinney stated. "I had my iPad going with four screens, and I had the TV going. I imagine some of y'all probably did the same thing -- because it's what you do for a living, right? Y'all gotta know what the heck's going on. And we had a lot of teams playing that we're going to play, and that's really what I did all day. I just watched ball all day and it was awesome. Saw some good stuff, saw some bad stuff. Just enjoyed it."
Clemson entered the bye week with a 1-1 record, having recently defeated Appalachian State 66-20 after a tough loss to Georgia. The team was preparing for their ACC opener against NC State, with Swinney using his downtime to gather insights on their upcoming opponents.
Unfortunately, the team would be without offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington, who suffered an ACL injury and required surgery. Swinney expressed his disappointment in Pennington but emphasized the team's "next man up" mentality.