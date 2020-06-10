Clemson To Hold Player-Led Demonstration Saturday

Clemson student-athletes, including members of the football team, are expected to hold a demonstration Saturday at 6 p.m. at Bowman Field.

In a story first published by Zoe Nicholson of the Greenville News, Clemson City Administrator Andy Blondeau was told of the event Tuesday morning.

That afternoon, Blondeau made the event known to the Clemson economic development committee.

"Dabo (Swinney) is going to be introducing Trevor Lawrence and Darien Rencher, who are going to be the primary speakers, from what I understand," Blondeau is reported to have told the committee Tuesday.

The event is being held in the wake of national protests over the death of George Floyd by police in Minnesota.

Lawrence, the Tigers quarterback, tweeted a message on May 29 calling for justice in the case Floyd.

Rencher is a senior running back from Anderson who played at T.L. Hanna High School. He tweeted a picture of the Clemson football team meeting Tuesday calling the event a "step forward."

Blondeau said the demonstration will include a march through part of downtown Clemson. The city is planning to block off College Avenue between Highway 93 and Keith Street.

Jeff Kallin, a spokesperson for the Clemson athletic department, told Nicholson the protest is student-led and not an official university event. He also neither confirmed or denied that the event was being led by football players.

City police chief Jeff Stone told Nicholson no permits are required for the demonstration and that city police will be on hand to work with Clemson University Police to monitor the event.