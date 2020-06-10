AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Clemson To Hold Player-Led Demonstration Saturday

Travis Boland

Clemson student-athletes, including members of the football team, are expected to hold a demonstration Saturday at 6 p.m. at Bowman Field.

In a story first published by Zoe Nicholson of the Greenville News, Clemson City Administrator Andy Blondeau was told of the event Tuesday morning.

That afternoon, Blondeau made the event known to the Clemson economic development committee.

"Dabo (Swinney) is going to be introducing Trevor Lawrence and Darien Rencher, who are going to be the primary speakers, from what I understand," Blondeau is reported to have told the committee Tuesday.

The event is being held in the wake of national protests over the death of George Floyd by police in Minnesota. 

Lawrence, the Tigers quarterback, tweeted a message on May 29 calling for justice in the case Floyd.

Rencher is a senior running back from Anderson who played at T.L. Hanna High School. He tweeted a picture of the Clemson football team meeting Tuesday calling the event a "step forward."

Blondeau said the demonstration will include a march through part of downtown Clemson. The city is planning to block off College Avenue between Highway 93 and Keith Street.

Jeff Kallin, a spokesperson for the Clemson athletic department, told Nicholson the protest is student-led and not an official university event. He also neither confirmed or denied that the event was being led by football players.

City police chief Jeff Stone told Nicholson no permits are required for the demonstration and that city police will be on hand to work with Clemson University Police to monitor the event.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tajh Boyd Speaks Out On Swinney's Handling Of Recent Events

Former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd appeared on Tiki and Tierney Tuesday to discuss Dabo Swinney's handling of race relations and social injustice.

Christopher Hall

by

DonRocks

2019 Recap: Lawrence, Tigers Jump All Over Wolfpack Early

Against an N.C. State squad ravaged by injuries, Clemson improved to 10-0 and wrapped up the Atlantic Division title for the fifth consecutive season while also increasing their consecutive winning streak to 25 games.

Brad Senkiw

2022 Offensive Tackle Target: I've Always Liked Clemson

Clemson joins Greater Atlanta Christian's Addison Nichols' lengthy offer list which includes the last seven national championship-winning programs.

Christopher Hall

Rule change could bring big bucks to student athletes

Under a proposed change to the NIL the NCAA will allow student athletes to profit from their names and likenesses. Experts say an athlete like Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence could earn up to a million dollars.

Travis Boland

by

Tigerne

Clemson offer "feels like a dream" for Armella

Julian Armella is a four-star standout offensive linemen at Gulliver Prep in Pinecrest, Fla. The rising junior recently received an offer from Clemson for his 34th division one offer.

Christopher Hall

Tigers Should See A Multitude Of Players Taken In 2021 Draft

When the 2021 NFL Draft rolls around next April, the Clemson Tigers should once again see a multitude of players selected.

JP-Priester

Swinney Issues Statement on "Historic Times", Danny Pearman and T-Shirt

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney issued a statement Monday afternoon on two topics: Supporting positive change and the path moving forward.

Zach Lentz

by

J Clarke

2019 Recap: Etienne Becomes Career Leader Against Terriers

Clemson running back Travis Etienne's record-setting performance helped lead the Tigers offense to a season-high 702 yards. The Tigers improved to 34-0 all-time against FBS Division I opponents with a 59-14 win over Wofford.

Travis Boland

Swinney Says Players Returning 'Best Thing For All of Us'

Clemson's Dabo Swinney excited to have his players back together on campus as school moves forward into phases II and III of reopening plan.

Christopher Hall

2019 Recap: Overton's Hat Trick Guides Clemson Past Boston College

Revisiting Clemson's humbling ACC triumph over Boston College which gave the Tigers their ninth straight win in the series.

Christopher Hall