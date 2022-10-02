Skip to main content
Dabo Swinney Updates Clemson DT Bryan Bresee's Medical Situation

Jason Priester All Clemson

Dabo Swinney Updates Clemson DT Bryan Bresee's Medical Situation

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee had a "scary" medical issue this week, but Dabo Swinney is hopeful he can return to the team soon.

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee had a "scary" non-football-related medical issue that kept him out of Saturday's 30-20 victory over NC State. 

"It was really scary and just what his family did not need to deal with at this point, but then you got a lot of waiting and a lot of stuff," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after the game. "But it all turned out great. We got really good news yesterday, so we feel great about that, but it was a really tough three days for him and his family."

All Clemson confirmed reports earlier in the day that Bresee had a kidney issue. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Phil Mafah

Ups and Downs: Clemson Defense Sets Tone As Tigers Beat NC State

No. 5 Clemson knocked off No. 10 NC State 30-20 on Saturday night in Death Valley, led by a ferocious defensive effort.

USATSI_19109213_168387971_lowres
Play

Game Notes on Clemson's Win Over No. 10 NC State

CLEMSON, S.C. – Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei passed for 209 yards and a score and ran for a career-high 73 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 5 Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) over No. 10 NC State (4-1, 2-1 ACC), 30-20 in an electric, sold-out Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

IMG_6606

Clemson Does it Again: Tigers win Top-10 Matchup Against NC State

No. 5 Clemson improved to 12-6 against top-10 opponents in the College Football Playoff era and moved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the ACC with a 30-20 win over No. 10 NC State.

Bresee's sister, Ella, died two weeks ago from brain cancer. He had just returned to the team last week at Wake Forest shortly after the funeral. 

Swinney said he hopes "everything will check out" Sunday and Bresee can return to the team this week. 

The No. 5 Tigers play at Boston College at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

Phil Mafah
Football

Ups and Downs: Clemson Defense Sets Tone As Tigers Beat NC State

By JP Priester
USATSI_19109213_168387971_lowres
Football

Game Notes on Clemson's Win Over No. 10 NC State

By Zach Lentz
IMG_6606
Football

Clemson Does it Again: Tigers win Top-10 Matchup Against NC State

By Brad Senkiw
DJ Uiagalelei
Football

Halftime Analysis: Clemson 13, NC State 10

By Will Vandervort
Bresee on support from everyone
Football

Clemson Roster Update: Bresee Out, Secondary Body Returns for NC State Showdown

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_19109213_168387971_lowres
Football

Odds and Ends: Bevy of Factors to Consider When Betting Clemson-NC State

By Brad Senkiw
Dabo Swinney
Football

NC State at Clemson: 5 Things to Watch For

By JP Priester
USATSI_16720511
Football

WATCH: Everything Rece Davis Said About Clemson-NC State Game

By Zach Lentz