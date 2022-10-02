Dabo Swinney Updates Clemson DT Bryan Bresee's Medical Situation
Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee had a "scary" non-football-related medical issue that kept him out of Saturday's 30-20 victory over NC State.
"It was really scary and just what his family did not need to deal with at this point, but then you got a lot of waiting and a lot of stuff," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after the game. "But it all turned out great. We got really good news yesterday, so we feel great about that, but it was a really tough three days for him and his family."
All Clemson confirmed reports earlier in the day that Bresee had a kidney issue.
Ups and Downs: Clemson Defense Sets Tone As Tigers Beat NC State
No. 5 Clemson knocked off No. 10 NC State 30-20 on Saturday night in Death Valley, led by a ferocious defensive effort.
Game Notes on Clemson's Win Over No. 10 NC State
CLEMSON, S.C. – Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei passed for 209 yards and a score and ran for a career-high 73 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 5 Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) over No. 10 NC State (4-1, 2-1 ACC), 30-20 in an electric, sold-out Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.
Clemson Does it Again: Tigers win Top-10 Matchup Against NC State
No. 5 Clemson improved to 12-6 against top-10 opponents in the College Football Playoff era and moved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the ACC with a 30-20 win over No. 10 NC State.
Bresee's sister, Ella, died two weeks ago from brain cancer. He had just returned to the team last week at Wake Forest shortly after the funeral.
Swinney said he hopes "everything will check out" Sunday and Bresee can return to the team this week.
The No. 5 Tigers play at Boston College at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!