Dabo Swinney Updates Clemson DT Bryan Bresee's Medical Situation

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee had a "scary" non-football-related medical issue that kept him out of Saturday's 30-20 victory over NC State.

"It was really scary and just what his family did not need to deal with at this point, but then you got a lot of waiting and a lot of stuff," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after the game. "But it all turned out great. We got really good news yesterday, so we feel great about that, but it was a really tough three days for him and his family."

All Clemson confirmed reports earlier in the day that Bresee had a kidney issue.

Bresee's sister, Ella, died two weeks ago from brain cancer. He had just returned to the team last week at Wake Forest shortly after the funeral.

Swinney said he hopes "everything will check out" Sunday and Bresee can return to the team this week.

The No. 5 Tigers play at Boston College at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 8.

