Dabo Swinney Updates Clemson Tigers' Injuries Ahead of Georgia Matchup
The wait for the Clemson Tigers' 2024 season to arrive is almost over. On Saturday at 12:00 p.m. EST, Clemson will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in one of the most anticipated matchups of the season.
While many believe that Georgia will end up defeating Clemson, it's an opportunity for the Tigers to shock the world. That kind of Week 1 upset would set the tone for Clemson roaring back to be a serious contender.
Ahead of this weekend's season opener, the Tigers are in a great place from an injury perspective. Head coach Dabo Swinney spoke out and updated the injury situation across the roster.
“Everybody’s right now ready to play. Everybody’s good to go.”
When asked specifically about cornerback Shelton Lewis, who has been dealing with a leg injury, Swinney doubled down on his previous statement.
“Good to go until you hear otherwise. Everybody’s day to day.”
Needless to say, this is huge news for Clemson. They will need all hands on deck if they want to pull off an upset win over the Bulldogs. It sounds like they're trending towards everyone playing in Week 1.
Coming into the game, the Tigers are ranked No. 14 in the nation. Georgia, on the other hand, holds the coveted No. 1 overall ranking.
At the very least, Clemson is hoping to compete with the Bulldogs. Even if they don't win the game, a strong showing would go a long way towards helping them with a College Football Playoff resume.
Cade Klubnik will have a huge part in deciding how the game goes. He has looked great during the offseason in practice and he has had both coaches and teammates speaking out about how much he has improved.
If he can take the big leap forward from last season that the Tigers need from him, this could be a very interesting game.
Defensively, Clemson will have its hands full dealing with Heisman Trophy candidate Carson Beck. The Georgia offense is going to be dynamic and the Tigers have to limit big plays.
All of that being said, Clemson is ready to get the 2024 season underway. It sounds like they're healthy and fans can't wait to see if this team can compete with one of the top teams in the country.