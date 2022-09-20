Skip to main content
Dacari Collins No Longer With Tigers

CLEMSON, S.C.–All Clemson has confirmed that wide receiver Dacari Collins has left the Tigers' football team.

The former four-star recruit entered his sophomore season after catching 16 passes for 221 yards in 254 snaps over nine games (three starts) in 2021. 

However, he had been relegated to third-string reps in 2022—having only one reception for eight yards in the first three games.

