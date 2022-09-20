Dacari Collins No Longer With Tigers

CLEMSON, S.C.–All Clemson has confirmed that wide receiver Dacari Collins has left the Tigers' football team.

The former four-star recruit entered his sophomore season after catching 16 passes for 221 yards in 254 snaps over nine games (three starts) in 2021.

Collins embraced opportunity down the stretch to finish the season with 16 receptions for 221 yards in 254 snaps over nine games, including six-catch efforts against both UConn and Iowa State.

However, he had been relegated to third-string reps in 2022—having only one reception for eight yards in the first three games.

