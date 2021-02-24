FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage BoardSI.com
Danny Pearman To Be Clemson's Director of Scouting

Dabo Swinney explained the details of this new role on Wednesday during his first press conference of the spring
There is a new position on the Clemson coaching staff in 2021. The team created a Director of Scouting position to oversee scouting and player evaluation. Danny Pearman will move to this job and help the role develop. Since joining Clemson's coaching staff in 2008, Pearman has coached tight ends, special teams units, and offensive tackles. "He's got a great mind for the game," Head Coach Dabo Swinney said about Pearman, "he's worked all three phases, so he's got a great perspective."

Clemson created the Director of Scouting role to respond to the growth of the transfer portal. However, that is just one part of the job. The Director of Scouting will evaluate high school players, opponents, the Clemson team, and players in the transfer portal. "It's gonna set us up with, what I think we need from an infrastructure standpoint to prepare for this next decade," coach Swinney explained. 

While coach Swinney is more open to adding transfer students to the team, he is still adamant that it is not his focus. "We've always taken a lot of pride in our evaluation of high school kids, and then our development of those kids," Coach Swinney said, " I mean we've always been a developmental program, that's not ever going to change." 

