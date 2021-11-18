Dave Clawson Says 2021 Has Been One of Dabo Swinney's Best Coaching Jobs

The last time Wake Forest beat Clemson it cost Tommy Bowden his job.

Since that fateful night in 2008, the Tigers have reeled off 12 consecutive wins over the Demon Deacons and it's a series that Clemson has dominated over the years.

However, this season is a little different, and for both teams. Instead of it being Clemson (7-3, 5-2) being perched atop the ACC standings, it is No. 10 Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0) who is looking to lock up the ACC Atlantic when the two teams meet in Death Valley. The Tigers are still alive but will need a lot of help, on top of a win over the Deacs on Saturday.

Wake is coming off a big 45-42 win over NC State that gave Dave Clawson's team control of the division, and now the head coach is looking forward to the opportunity of getting to face off with the most dominant team in the conference over the past several years.

"As we tell our team, the reward for winning a big game is another big game," Clawson said. "Now we head to Death Valley to play what has been the most dominant program in the ACC and one of the most dominant programs in the country the last six-to-eight years. I have great respect for Dabo (Swinney) and his staff. I think he’s done an amazing job there and has a great staff. And I really like Dabo."

While Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0) has surged this season, having one of the best seasons to date under Clawson, the Tigers (7-3, 5-2) have struggled. However, despite the adversity this Clemson team has faced, Clawson was highly complimentary of the job Swinney has done keeping his team engaged and focused on the task at hand.

"I really think this has been one of his best coaching jobs," Clawson said. "This has not been a year where everything has bounced their way. He’s never lost his team. They’ve gotten better. They’ve won three in a row, so it’s the longest winning streak in the ACC. They’ve won five of their last six. They are still in the hunt for the ACC Atlantic championship. So in my mind, this is another championship game and we’re going to a place where they’ve won 33 games in a row. The last time they lost in Death Valley was 2016 against Pitt."

Back at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte prior to the start of the season, Clawson said one of the goals for this season was to have this late November matchup with Clemson mean something. While some scoffed at the statement at the time, it is now coming to fruition.

“When the year started down in Charlotte at media day, I said that one of our goals was when we played at Clemson that we’re playing for a championship," Clawson said. "You play the games in the order that they come. I liked that this game was later. Sometimes when you play those guys early, you’re battling uphill the rest of the year. We hoped if we got off to a good start, it was a game that would have conference implications. They’re the next opponent, they’re an opponent we respect and they’ve been the best in the ACC. Obviously, it would be a huge win for our program if we could find a way. They’ve certainly had our number.”

Despite being an underdog, the Demon Deacons will bring one of the most experienced teams in the ACC to Clemson this weekend, and with so much on the line, Clawson said these are the kind of games every coach dreams about.

“We love being in this position," Clawson said. "These are the games you dream about when you come to Wake Forest. You dream you’re going to be coaching in a game like this, headed to Death Valley to play Clemson where you’re in the hunt for an Atlantic and ACC Championship. Obviously, we want to play well and have a great week of preparation.”

