SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballWomen's Basketball
Search

Derion Kendrick Eyeing Jim Thorpe Award

Christopher Hall

Some athletes claim they are a team player while others truly live by it, and Derion Kendrick falls into the latter category. 

That selflessness has led to the former Clemson wide receiver, who converted to cornerback last spring, being named to the Thorpe Award Watch List. 

However, that preseason honor means next to nothing for the junior and he was clear that his goal is to actually bring home the hardware this season. 

"It really means nothing. Anybody can be on the list, depending on what they did the year before or whatever," Kendrick said. "But you just have to be motivated to keep going and keep getting better. My goal is to win it, I'm not trying to be a list player. It's not really about being on the list, I'm just trying to get better each day." 

Kendrick will be tasked with leading a secondary this fall that has plenty of skilled players and talent but lacks game experience. He'll be joined in the secondary by camp standouts Andrew Booth, Jr., Nolan Turner, Lannden Zanders, and newcomer Malcolm Greene among others. 

Head coach Dabo Swinney said last week this was the deepest secondary he's ever had and raved about the potential of the group. 

But the senior from Rock Hill, S.C., remains focused on doing his job on the field and taking care of things he can control when away from the facilities in an effort to be able to be ready when his number is called. 

Kendrick said that despite being a key returner for the defense, he knows his work is never done and he has to continue grinding away to keep his spot. 

"It doesn't matter what position or if you're starting or sitting on the bench, you always have something to prove. I'm always trying to improve, get better, and take that next step." 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Becomes New Heisman Favorite

With Justin Fields and the Big Ten out of the fall season picture, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence moves to +200 to win the Heisman Trophy.

Brad Senkiw

by

JP-Priester

Swinney Feels Like He Got His 'PhD In Planning' Over Summer

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney was faced with no shortage of scheduling issues over the course of a summer filled with adversity

JP-Priester

by

ChristopherHall

Deshaun Watson And Reliant Energy Donate Laptops To Help Kids In Need

Former Clemson Tiger and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Reliant Energy teamed up to donate $175K worth of laptops to help kids in need with virtual learning in the Houston area

JP-Priester

Year Off Made Galloway Better Player

Before the Clemson Tigers’ matchup against Ohio State to open the College Football Playoff last month, sophomore tight end Braden Galloway hadn’t laced up his Nikes for a snap since October 2018.

Zach Lentz

by

JP-Priester

In His Own Words: Job Security Still a concern for Swinney

In this episode of "In His Own Words," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney recalls why after five trips to the College Football Playoff and two national championships, he is still worried about keeping his job.

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall

Caden Curry On Clemson Offer: "It Definitely Was Very Surprising"

Clemson offered 2022 four-star defensive tackle Caden Curry on Wednesday and the top player in the state of Indiana was surprised by the offer

JP-Priester

5 Things Learned in Clemson Fall Camp

WIth Clemson's fall camp wrapping up, it's a good time to look back at five key storylines that have played out since the Tigers began practice on Aug. 6.

Brad Senkiw

by

JP-Priester

Clemson Set To Face The Citadel On September 19

Clemson will play the Citadel in a non-conference game on September 19 in Death Valley

Press Release

by

JP-Priester

Clemson's Secret Weapon: TE Braden Galloway

Clemson football is beaming with excitement with threat junior TE Braden Galloway brings to the offense

Christopher Hall

by

JP-Priester

Elite 2022 Defensive Tackle Picks Up Clemson Offer

Clemson offered four star 2022 defensive tackle prospect Caden Curry on Wednesday

JP-Priester