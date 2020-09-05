SI.com
AllClemson
Deshaun Watson, Texans Agree to Mega Four-Year Extension

JP-Priester

The Houston Texans are reportedly locking up their franchise quarterback for the next few years.

The Texans and former Clemson Tiger Deshaun Watson have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $160 million extension. 

The deal calls for Watson to make $39 million in base salary annually, which would make him the highest-paid player in the NFL over that time frame. 

Watson has grown into one of the biggest stars in the NFL since being taken with the No. 12 pick overall in the 2017 draft. Over the last three seasons, he has thrown for 9,716 yards and 71 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,233  yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. Watson has also made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons.

The deal contains $111 million in guarantees, which gives Watson the second-richest contract in NFL history behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year, $503 million extension back in July. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
smithcleson
smithcleson

The media ripped DW in his final year at CU for interceptions. True fans knew he'd be a special player. Well deserved for a high character player!

