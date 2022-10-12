Despite Injury-Riddled Clemson Career, Tré Williams 'Keeps the Faith'

Injuries can't deter Tré Williams.

Pain can't keep a smile off his face. And roadblocks aren't going to keep him from his path to the next level.

That's the infectious attitude of Clemson's young defensive tackle who's just scratching the surface of what we can be, even though what he's been could lead to frustration for many players.

Not Williams, who's only played in 13 games in three seasons because of health issues.

"I'm just like a positive guy," Williams said. "I see the best in everything. I believe in God and I realized that everything wasn't on His plan and His timing. It was just like, I gotta wait my turn."

He's been through a lot physically in a short amount of time. In his first year with the Tigers in 2020, he played 14 snaps before suffering a season-ending injury. Then in 2021, he produced 10 tackles in 11 games and refused to come off the field for a short-handed front, despite dislocating both shoulders and breaking the fifth metatarsal in his foot.

Finally, after the bone had broke all the way through at halftime of the Wake Forest game last November, he shut it down and had surgery because he "literally couldn't walk."

"My why is greater than anything that my body was going through at the time, just my why I played the game," Williams said. "Why is much greater than all the injuries that I had."

That "why" is his family, specifically his mother, who's works hard to provide for he and his younger brother. He wants to take care of them one day by getting to the NFL.

"It's all in front of him," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. "He's just, I guess, technically a redshirt sophomore, so he still got it all in front of him and if he stays healthy he will finish well here at Clemson."

The 2022 campaign got off to a rough start for Williams. A "freak" weight room accident occurred when he thought a clip had been put in place didn't hold. He missed most of fall camp after requiring a procedure.

Williams was healthy enough to go in the opener, but he played sparingly the first two games. Then he had knee inflammation that kept him out of contests against Louisiana Tech and Wake Forest.

But he made his biggest impact of the season last Saturday at Boston College when he produced a sack and four tackles to give him five on the season.

"This is a a really talented, high-level, explosive defensive tackle and he's really, really going to be a good player," Dabo Swinney said. "You've seen flashes of him and he knows what he can do but he's been limited with injuries. He's had a lot of things but he's just kept the faith. He's just continues to have a smile on his face and he stayed confident."

