Uiagalelei Starting to Have Fun Again, Determined to Not Let 'Boo Boo' Keep Him Off Field

DJ Uiagalelei has seen his share of adversity during his first season as the full-time starting quarterback at Clemson.

The former five-star prospect out of California was considered to be the top quarterback in the country in the 2020 recruiting class. With that kind of talent, it was assumed that Uiagalelei could step into the role of starting quarterback and the Clemson offense not miss a beat. Things didn't work out quite that way.

The Tigers' offense has ranked at or near the bottom in most statistical categories in the ACC for much of the season. However, over the past two weeks, in wins over Florida State and Louisville, Uiagalelei appears to have turned a corner.

Accuracy issues that plagued the quarterback throughout the first half of the season seem to have been corrected and Uiagalelei has started to look more comfortable running the offense.

"I feel I've gotten better as we've gone on, as the seasons gone by," Uiagalelei told the media on Monday. "I feel like that's the main thing. I've gotten better and more comfortable. Just been having fun out there."

Uiagalelei is coming off his best performance of the season in which he was 18-30 for 220 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in the Tigers 30-24 win over Louisville. Uiagalelei engineered a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, despite having to temporarily leave the game in the first half after suffering a sprained PCL.

Heading into this week's home matchup against UConn, Uiagalelei maintains that the knee is fine and that he will be ready to go on Saturday.

"Knee feels good, it feels fine," Uiagalelei said. "It feels ready to go, yes sir. Everything feels good. It's just a little boo boo, it'll be all right."

Throughout it all, Uiagalelei has never let the struggles get him down, even if it has led to some frustrations. However, the quarterback insists that no matter what happens the rest of the way, he will be a better player due to what he has been through this season.

"The main thing was frustration," UIagalelei said. "But for the most part, I'm gonna keep the faith, man. I mean yeah, things weren't going well, like we wanted to, but at the end of the day it's just adversity, gotta be able to work through it. You got to be able to learn how to respond to it. You can't just let it dwell, can't let it dwell on you. You got to be able to come overcome it. I feel like that is what we're doing right now as an offense. Just trying to overcome adversity and just keep getting better and better each and every day."

